After FDA crackdown, BMC prepares to crack the whip – Mumbai eateries, diary under scanner

As the Maharashtra FDA crackdown against eateries for safety lapses keeps the food businesses on its toes, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) whip may soon fall on Mumbai restaurants and dairies. Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde has directed the BMC’s health department to launch an inspection across Mumbai’s eateries to detect adherence to food safety norms and hygiene standards.

Ritu Tawde has said that the drive, to be conducted at the ward-level, will be launched across Mumbai’s restaurants, diaries and other eateries that have previously been served with notices for violation of food safety standards.

If found violating food safety standards, the licenses of those eateries will be cancelled.