After farm loan waiver, Maharashtra announces Rs 48,000 crore electricity dues write off for farmers

Nearly a month after announcing a farm loan waiver expected to cost over Rs 36,500 crore, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday unveiled another major relief package for farmers, announcing a one-time waiver of Rs 48,000 crore in pending electricity dues.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made the announcement at a function organised by the BJP in Mumbai to felicitate him for the recently announced farm loan waiver. Declaring that his government was committed to easing the burden on farmers, Fadnavis said all pending electricity bills of farmers using agricultural pumps of up to 7 HP would be written off.

“Since our government came to power we have given free electricity to farmers using agriculture pumps up to seven HP. For this, we make an annual budgetary allocation of Rs 25,000 crore to compensate power companies. But old pending bills continue to remain in every farmer’s name and they are asked to clear these dues when they seek a new electricity connection. To ensure farmers are not subjected to such pending bills, I announce a complete electricity waiver,” Fadnavis said.