After family protests, Mumbai police admit they arrested wrong men in rape case

Nearly 10 days after two brothers aged 19 and 20 were arrested for raping a woman at knifepoint, the Mumbai police have now said that they did not find any involvement of the siblings in the case. Joint commissioner of crime (law & order) Vishwas Nangre-Patil has ordered an inquiry and asked for a report to be submitted on the matter. The family members of the men had protested outside the Mumbai police commissioner’s office against the arrests.

A senior officer said, “We had arrested the brothers based on the victim identifying them. However, we could not find any further evidence against the duo and do not suspect their involvement in the case anymore. They are currently in jail custody and the family can seek bail.” It was after the family approached Nangre-Patil alleging the police had arrested the wrong persons that he intervened in the matter. Sources said that he went to the police station where the men initially confessed to the case in the presence of other officers.

However, when Nangre-Patil asked other policemen to go out and questioned the brothers, they broke down and said that they were not involved in the case and were being forced to confess to the crime. Patil then asked the police officers to prepare an inquiry report and submit it to him. He has sought details like the evidence on the basis of which the brothers were arrested.

The crime took place on May 10 when two men allegedly entered the residence of the woman and raped her at knifepoint. The woman in her statement said that the men also took a video of the incident and blackmailed her against informing anyone about the incident. The police had registered an FIR in connection with the case the next day. The police claimed that the woman identified the arrested accused as the men who had raped her.