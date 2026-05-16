After fake birth certificate scandal, BMC turns to AI to secure civic records

Officials said users will be able to retrieve documents by entering a name, following which digitally signed certificates will be generated online.

Weeks after an internal probe exposed over 87,000 fake birth certificates issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the civic body has rolled out an Artificial Intelligence-backed system to digitally preserve and retrieve key citizen records, beginning with E ward in Byculla.

The initiative, titled Vision AI Vault, comes amid heightened scrutiny of the BMC’s birth registration system after the civic administration revealed that 87,347 fake birth certificates were issued between 2024 and 2026. Of these, 5,505 certificates were traced to E ward alone.

Civic officials said the pilot project was launched following directions from Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide to integrate AI-based mapping across the civic database.