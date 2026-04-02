After days of deadlock, Gargai dam plan gets green light

Also, amid concerns of land acquisition, the committee also cleared a proposal to induct a special land acquisition cell. Comprising ten officials, the special cell will be inducted on temporary provision and functional for a one-year period starting April 1 (Wednesday).

LESS THAN a month after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC’s) standing committee stalled the Gargai dam proposal in Palghar district over cost escalation concerns, the panel on Wednesday cleared the project, which will now come up at a revised cost of Rs. 3,065.68 crore or 1.96 per cent over the previous cost estimate.

Eyeing to augment Mumbai’s potable water supply by 450 MLD or million litres per day, the BMC has charted plans to develop the Gargai water supply project, which entails the construction of a 972-metre-long dam on the Gargai, which is a sub-tributary of Vaitarna river.

According to BMC documents, the original estimated cost of the project was Rs 3,006 crore. Tenders were floated in December last year, and two firms, Soma Enterprises Limited and Hindustan Construction Company, submitted bids higher than the estimate. When the work order was ultimately awarded, the estimate had gone 8.9 per cent over the cost.