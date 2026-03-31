After controversies, NCP nudges Sunetra Pawar to step up, assert control

The party is keen to try for an uncontested election and wants her to take the lead in speaking to parties from the opposition as well to arrive at consensus. (File Photo)

Amid a string of recent controversies and signs of internal unease, the ruling Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leadership has asked its president and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar to shift into a more “proactive mode” and assert her authority both within the party and across the ruling alliance.

At a core committee meeting held on Monday, senior leaders urged Pawar to take a more visible and decisive role in organisational matters and political negotiations with allies and rivals especially ahead of the Baramati bypoll on April 23.

The party is keen to try for an uncontested election and wants her to take the lead in speaking to parties from the opposition as well to arrive at consensus.