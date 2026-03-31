After controversies, NCP nudges Sunetra Pawar to step up, assert control

Amid a string of recent controversies and signs of internal unease, the ruling Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leadership has asked its president and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar to shift into a more “proactive mode” and assert her authority both within the party and across the ruling alliance.
At a core committee meeting held on Monday, senior leaders urged Pawar to take a more visible and decisive role in organisational matters and political negotiations with allies and rivals especially ahead of the Baramati bypoll on April 23.
The party is keen to try for an uncontested election and wants her to take the lead in speaking to parties from the opposition as well to arrive at consensus.
The push comes in the backdrop of a controversy triggered by a letter written by Sunetra Pawar to the Election Commission of India (ECI), which was later flagged by NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar. In the letter, she had urged the ECI not to consider any communication sent by the party between January 28 and February 26 a period between the death of Ajit Pawar and her own appointment as party president. The move exposed underlying tensions within the party’s top brass.
Sources said the episode fuelled perceptions that Pawar has been somewhat circumspect in her leadership style, with key organisational decisions increasingly being driven by party working president Praful Patel and state president Sunil Tatkare.
Both leaders have, however, denied any attempt to sideline Pawar and reiterated their loyalty to Ajit Pawar’s family.
“The meeting held an unanimous view that collective efforts be made under the leadership of Sunetra Pawar for the party’s growth avoiding attempts to portray internal fissures,” a source privy to the discussions in the meeting said.
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The leadership is now keen that Pawar not only consolidate her grip over the party organisation but also actively engage with parties such as the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) to negotiate political outcomes, including support for an uncontested bypoll.
“There was a clear suggestion that she should take the lead in outreach and negotiations, and not leave it to others,” a senior leader said.
Pawar, who has largely maintained a low public profile since taking over as Deputy Chief Minister and party president, is yet to address a press conference or comment on political happenings. This submissive style of functioning has rankled the party leaders at a time when the NCP has been hopping from one controversy to the other. Former State Women’s Commission chief and NCP leader Rupali Chakankar found herself at the centre of a row after allegations surfaced that she had facilitated meetings between women and self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, that led to her resignation. Another senior NCP leader Narhari Zirwal was also in the news after a video clip of him went viral.
The revised constitution, which was cleared by the party’s central working committee in November 2023 under Ajit Pawar’s leadership, introduced the post of a national working president with powers to run the party alongside or in the absence of the national president. Party functionaries maintain that the document was sent to the ECI in response to its earlier directions seeking the latest version of the constitution. However, with Sunetra Pawar’s letter seeking to invalidate all correspondence during that period, leaders fear it could undermine the party’s own submissions and complicate its legal position.
Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues.
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