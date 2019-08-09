After CM Devendra Fadnavis, Sena and NCP call off their statewide yatras

Following the floods in western Maharashtra, both the Shiv Sena and NCP have called off their statewide yatras. Both parties also announced that all their MPs and MLAs will donate a month’s salary to the flood victims.

“We have stopped all the political programmes. Aaditya, who was supposed to go into these areas as part of his tour, will not go now. But we will visit the flood-affected areas in the next two days after taking stock of the situation,” Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray said.

The Sena chief was speaking to the media after welcoming NCP leader Shekhar Gore from Mann in Satara district in western Maharashtra into the partyfold on Thursday.

The Sena chief further said the party would organise health camps in the flood-affected areas. Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray said all Sena MPs, MLAs and corporators would donate a month’s salary to relief work. He said the Sena has opened a collection centre at the party headquarters in Dadar for non-perishable sealed food items and dry snacks, to be distributed to the flood-affected people.

The NCP had also embarked on a Shiv Swarajya yatra to reach out to voters. NCP chief Sharad Pawar said the yatra was being called off. “Due to the situation in western Maharashtra, the Shiv Swarajya Yatra is being suspended. Officebearers and activists should concentrate on providing relief to the flood-affected. A new schedule for the yatra will be announced once the situation improves,” Pawar said.