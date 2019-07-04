After city road caves in, BMC issues stop work notice to builder

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued stop work notice to a developer for the ongoing work in the vicinity of Sangharsh Nagar at Chandivali, where a road had caved in.

Advertising

On Monday night, a portion of a private road in the SRA (Slum Rehabilitation Authority) layout at Sangharsh Nagar, Chandivali area, had caved in. The local residents had blamed the developer Shapoorji Pallonji, alleging that the cave-in had occurred due to the construction work of a residential project that the builder was undertaking.

The stop work notice issued on July 3 (copy of notice seen by The Indian Express) has blamed Shapoorji Pallonji for the landslide as it happened purely due to the negligence of developer since they have carried out deep excavation. It further said to stop all construction activity and restore the landslide portion with the help of geotechnical experts. The developer has also been asked to submit a structural audit report and land stability work.

“We have issued a stop work notice to Shapoorji Pallonji builders since prima facie, it appears that the construction of basement work for their project could have caused a cave-in. We have asked them stop further work unless they submit geo-technical report and do a structural audit,” said an official from the BMC.

Advertising

Manish Valunje, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, of L Ward (Kurla) has confirmed the development. “Further work of road and structural audit can be taken up by the SRA as it is their layout,” Valunje said.

Also, the SRA has been informed to start the repair work and undertake a structural audit of affected buildings. According to the officials, there was a similar incident of road cave-in 2017. About 400 people were affected due to the cave-in as the base of two SRA buildings (buildings 9 and 10) was exposed. On the day of incident, residents were moved to a safe place. However, residents have gone back to these buildings since there was no alternative.

“We don’t have any place to go. I know it’s risky to live in these buildings but how many days can we stay at our relatives’? I hope the authorities speed up the work of the audit and repair the damaged portion,” said Zamal Shaikh, a resident of building 9.

As of now, the area is barricaded by the civic body to avoid any untoward incident. Sangharsh Nagar has 38 buildings accommodating project-affected people. On Tuesday, local residents had alleged that after rain, the road was flooded because the storm water drain was blocked due to ongoing project work of Shapoorji Pallonji builders.

In a statement, the builders said that, “We have obtained all the necessary approvals as per the recent MCGM norms. Due to unprecedented heavy rainfall (over 400 mm) in the last 24 hours and heavy flooding on the adjoining road, which resulted heavy thrust on existing boundary wall (adjacent to the plot) causing a landslide. There was non-functioning storm water drain, which resulted in water stagnation at the spot. There is no damage to adjoining SRA building, however, as a precautionary measure, the residents were evacuated to a nearby safe place. We rushed to the spot when the incident occurred and immediately started damage control measures by de-watering and backfilling of boulders and soil to reinstate the affected road segment. Furthermore, after the recent incident, all work on the site is being carried out in line with necessary guidelines laid by MCGM and ensuring that there is no violation in any norms or permissions. In line with our corporate philosophy, we will continue to take all measures to ensure that there is no inconvenience caused to anybody.”