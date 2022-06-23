After CBI reprieve, Waze to be pardoned by ED in lieu of turning approver

After being pardoned by a CBI court in an alleged corruption case, dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze is also likely to be pardoned in a case filed by the Enforcement Directorate after the central agency on Thursday gave its nod to his plea to turn an approver.

Waze had written to the ED and also approached court seeking to be pardoned in the case and undertaking to make truthful and full disclosure of the facts known to him. Former state home minister Anil Deshmukh and his staffers, among others, are booked as accused in the case. Waze’s testimony as a prosecution witness could be used against them. The ED in its reply said Waze’s statement was recorded under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and he had voluntarily revealed facts relevant to the case on the alleged bribes collected by him on behalf of Deshmukh. The agency also said these facts have been corroborated with other evidence revealing alleged money laundering.

It said the court may pass an appropriate order making it binding on Waze to make a full and truthful disclosure of the whole circumstances in his knowledge.

The court is likely to decide on the plea next month.

Waze was earlier pardoned in the CBI case. He is also facing other offences, including the Antilia terror scare case where he faces the charge of murdering Thane resident Mansukh Hiran and the custodial death of Khwaja Yunus in which he is out on bail.

Waze had this month sought a default bail in the CBI case on the ground that he was not named an accused. The special court this week rejected his plea. In its detailed order made available on Thursday, the court did not accept Waze’s contention that since he has been tendered pardon and ceases to be an accused, he is entitled to a default bail.