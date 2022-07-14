After CBI, ED books former Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey

After the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has booked former Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey in a case related to the alleged phone tapping of some National Stock Exchange (NSE) employees between 2009 and 2017. The agency has booked the retired IPS officer under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The agency had questioned Pandey on July 5 in connection with another case in 2018 where some brokers were alleged to have made windfall profits by manipulating the co-location facility of the bourse in connivance with top officials of the NSE.

The present ED case is based on a CBI FIR registered recently against Pandey and his company iSec Securities, among others.

The CBI had on Friday conducted raids at the residences of Pandey and former NSE CEOs Chitra Ramkrishna and Ravi Narain, among others, in connection with the case. The raids had been conducted at 18 locations spread across Mumbai, Pune, Delhi NCR, Lucknow, Kota and Chandigarh.

It had seized a ‘Red Server’, some laptops and multiple desktops during the raids. Sources said the agency had also found voice recordings and transcripts of the tapped calls.

In its new case of alleged corruption related to the NSE co-location scam, the agency alleged that the company floated by Pandey was illegally tapping phones of NSE employees and giving the transcripts to the accused.

The CBI case is based on a complaint from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Those accused in the CBI FIR from NSE include Ramakrishna, Narain, Ravi Varanasi, then executive vice president of NSE, Mahesh Haldipur, then head (premises), all of NSE, Mumbai. The CBI has also booked Pandey, iSec Securities, its directors Santosh Pandey (Sanjay’s mother), Anand Narayan, Armaan Pandey (Sanjay’s son) and Manish Mittal, and company employee Arun Kumar Singh.

“It was alleged that during 2009 to 2017, then MD (Narain), then DMD (Ramkrishna), then executive vice president (Varanasi) and then head (premises) of NSE (Haldipur) and said private company (iSec) conspired to illegally intercept the telephones of NSE employees. In furtherance to this conspiracy, the said private company was allegedly engaged in the guise of conducting ‘Periodic Study of Cyber Vulnerabilities’ at NSE,” a CBI statement said.

“It was further alleged that top officials of NSE issued agreement/work orders in favour of said private company and illegally intercepted the phone calls of its employees by installing machine/s, in contravention of provisions under Indian Telegraph Act. No permission for this activity was taken from the competent authority as provided U/s 5 of the Indian Telegraph Act. No consent of the employees of NSE was also taken in this matter. It was also alleged that the transcripts of these calls were provided by said private company and received by the senior officials of NSE. An amount of Rs. 4.45 crore (approx.) was allegedly paid to said private company for this activity,” the statement added.

The CBI is already probing Ramkrishna and Narain in the 2018 NSE co-location case where some brokers, in connivance with some officials of NSE, allegedly got quicker access to the bourses when they opened, helping them book huge profits.

The Indian Express had on July 3 reported that the CBI is probing how iSec Securities, incorporated in 2001 by Pandey, who retired as Mumbai police commissioner on June 30, did not red-flag that the NSE servers were compromised.

When the firm iSec Services Pvt Ltd was incorporated in March 2001, Pandey was not in service. He quit the directorship in May 2006, with his mother Santosh and son Armaan becoming directors in the company. Based out of Oshiwara in Andheri, it was one of the IT companies tasked with conducting security audits at NSE during 2010 to 2015 when the co-location scam is believed to have taken place. The CBI has recorded the statement of one of the company employees, a source said.

The CBI’s investigation over the course of the last four years had led to the arrest of Ramkrishna and its former group operating officer Anand Subramanian.

Some BJP leaders had accused Pandey of going after its leaders at the behest of the then Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, a charge denied by the officer. BJP leader Mohit Kamboj, against whom an FIR was registered in connection with a bank fraud, had hinted that Pandey could face action after his retirement on June 30. Soon after recording his statement with police last month, Kamboj had said: “While the 1st (June 1) belongs to the person who registered this case against me, the 30th (June 30) will belong to us.”

As per iSec’s financial records, the company was incorporated by Pandey and one Pankaj Chandra, with 5,000 shares each. Currently, Santosh is the whole-time director while Anand Narayan is the other director. As per the shareholding pattern provided by the company as on March 31, 2021, Santosh and Armaan each hold 50% each in the company and Sanjay Pandey is not a shareholder.

iSec Services Pvt Ltd’s website says it was established in 2001 and is an ISO-certified company. “We are engaged in ensuring security of information through a variety of security services, helping detect and prevent theft of information. iSec has been providing information security management services to various clients both in India as well as abroad. iSec’s efforts are supported by professional information security consultants….,” it says.