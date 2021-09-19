After brief respite, IMD issues rain alert in Maharashtra on Sunday

FOLLOWING THE formation of a cyclonic circulation over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, moderate to heavy rainfall is likely in some parts of Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and Vidarbha from Monday to Wednesday, IMD said.

According to the district forecast and warning, heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely in Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad from Monday. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and rain at isolated places are likely in Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nashik, Aurangabad, Jalna, Hingoli, Nanded, Amaravati, Gondia from Monday.

After moderate rainfall earlier this week, no rainfall was recorded the last two days in the city leading to an increase in minimum and maximum temperatures. On Saturday, the maximum temperature recorded in the city was two degrees above normal at 32.2 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature one degree above normal at 25.6 degrees Celsius.

After a deficient rainfall in August, due to favourable conditions, rainfall over the state has been normal since the start of this month. The state’s seasonal rainfall stood 87 per cent surplus on Saturday.