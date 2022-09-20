After break-up with girlfriend, 24-year-old makes hoax bomb calls to police, arrested

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly making hoax bomb calls to the Mumbai Police after his girlfriend broke up with him.

Dinesh Sutar, who is from Sangli, was in a relationship with a woman who resides in Nanaj, Jamkhed taluka in Ahmednagar.

“He got acquainted with the woman through social media and they started seeing each other,” said an officer. When their relationship ended a month ago, he decided to take revenge.

“He got drunk on Sunday after which he dailed the number of Jamkhed police and alleged that there will be a bomb blast in Nanaj area. He then called the Mumbai police control room and said he had planted a bomb at Zaveri Bazaar in south Mumbai,” said an investigator.

The police then informed other agencies and the Anti-Terrorsim Squad, dog squad, Crime Branch and several other departments from Mumbai Police went to the spot and inspected the area. After not finding any bomb, they realised it was a hoax call.

Then the investigators registered a case at LT Marg police station under sections 506(2), 505(1)(b), 504, 182 and 507 of the Indian Penal Code and started tracing the caller.

“The accused had used his own mobile phone to call the police, we located him at Bhuleshwar in south Mumbai itself and arrested him within two hours on Sunday,” said an officer.

Advertisement

The police said Sutar had come to Mumbai ten days ago and was working as a labourer at an imitation jewellery shop in Zaveri bazaar. He resided outside the shop.

“We have learnt that he committed the crime under the influence of alcohol,” said an officer adding, “He could not get over his break up due to which he decided to teach her a lesson.”