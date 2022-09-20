scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 19, 2022

After break-up with girlfriend, 24-year-old makes hoax bomb calls to police, arrested

Dinesh Sutar, who is from Sangli, was in a relationship with a woman who resides in Nanaj, Jamkhed taluka in Ahmednagar.

The police said Sutar had come to Mumbai ten days ago and was working as a labourer at an imitation jewellery shop in Zaveri bazaar. (Representational/File)

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly making hoax bomb calls to the Mumbai Police after his girlfriend broke up with him.

Dinesh Sutar, who is from Sangli, was in a relationship with a woman who resides in Nanaj, Jamkhed taluka in Ahmednagar.

“He got acquainted with the woman through social media and they started seeing each other,” said an officer. When their relationship ended a month ago, he decided to take revenge.

“He got drunk on Sunday after which he dailed the number of Jamkhed police and alleged that there will be a bomb blast in Nanaj area. He then called the Mumbai police control room and said he had planted a bomb at Zaveri Bazaar in south Mumbai,” said an investigator.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Dalits’ or ‘Sanskritiza...Premium
UPSC Key-September 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Dalits’ or ‘Sanskritiza...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: Why is Hanuman not flying?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Why is Hanuman not flying?
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...Premium
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...

The police then informed other agencies and the Anti-Terrorsim Squad, dog squad, Crime Branch and several other departments from Mumbai Police went to the spot and inspected the area. After not finding any bomb, they realised it was a hoax call.

Then the investigators registered a case at LT Marg police station under sections 506(2), 505(1)(b), 504, 182 and 507 of the Indian Penal Code and started tracing the caller.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

“The accused had used his own mobile phone to call the police, we located him at Bhuleshwar in south Mumbai itself and arrested him within two hours on Sunday,” said an officer.

Advertisement

The police said Sutar had come to Mumbai ten days ago and was working as a labourer at an imitation jewellery shop in Zaveri bazaar. He resided outside the shop.

More from Mumbai

“We have learnt that he committed the crime under the influence of alcohol,” said an officer adding, “He could not get over his break up due to which he decided to teach her a lesson.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 20-09-2022 at 12:19:11 am
Next Story

Asiad medallist Poovamma handed 2-year ban by Anti-Doping Appeal Panel

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 19: Latest News
Advertisement