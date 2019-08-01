After Bombay HC lifts stay on tree authority functioning: BMC to start Hindmata drain widening work

After getting a go-ahead from the Bombay High Court over the functioning of Tree Authority, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to start the work of widening of the Hindmata drain.

The civic body had planned to cut 52 trees coming in the way of the widening work near Parel to curb flooding in the Hindmata area. However, the work could not proceed on account of a stay on the functioning of the Tree Authority from court last year. The court lifted the stay on July 19 this year.

A senior official from the BMC’s Storm Water Drain (SWD) department said, “We have started the process of widening of the remaining portion of Hindmata drain under which 52 trees would be cut. Last month, the Tree Authority had given its approval for tree felling but it was again stayed since the court had restrained civic body from taking any further decision. We have set a target of finishing the work by next monsoon so that it can bring the much needed relief from flooding at Hindmata.”

The civic body had taken up the work of widening of two British-era drains of 750 metres long and 900 mm wide at Hindmata. The civic body hopes that the water carrying capacity of the drain will increase two times after the work is done. The BMC will widen the drain up to 3,000 mm and another separate drain of 1,800 mm diameter from Lalbaug police station to Shravan Yashvante Chowk will be laid with the help of micro-tunneling.

“Once work is done water in Hindmata and Lalbaug area will recede faster. Also, 52 trees are causing obstruction in the workwidening so we need to remove them first. This year the water receding time at Hindmata was much faster compared to previous years. It’s because of the recent widening work taken up at Hindmata and it could have been much better if the pending work is completed,”said an official from SWD department.