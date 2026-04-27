After BKC, pod taxi network planned across MMR; Thane, Mira-Bhayandar next in line

After the proposed pod taxi project in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), the Maharashtra government is now looking at expanding the system into a wider network, with Thane and Mira-Bhayandar being selected as the two other places to implement the new transportation system.

Officials said plans are underway to replicate the personal rapid transit (PRT) model across multiple urban pockets, positioning pod taxis as first- and last-mile connectors to the region’s expanding Metro network. The projects are expected to be implemented on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis, with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) as the nodal agency.

Detailed proposals are currently being finalised by the Thane and Mira-Bhayandar municipal corporations, based on feasibility studies conducted by Nippon Koei India Pvt Ltd.

The studies have proposed a 43.5-km pod taxi network in Thane and a 32.5-km network in Mira-Bhayandar, to be rolled out in phases. Stations are planned at a distance of one kilometre, with routes designed to integrate with the upcoming Metro corridors.

“Discussions on the feasibility of the route have been ongoing for around five months now,” said Saurabh Rao, Thane municipal commissioner. “With nearly 30km of Metro line coming up with the Thane Ring Metro, we want to ensure the route of the PRT forms an optimal network with it holistically. A formal decision on the route and financial model will be taken in the next two weeks.”

Radhabinod Sharma, comissioner of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation, said, “Once the DPR is ready, a proposal will be sent to the MMRDA for execution.”

In Thane, the proposed network will span 43.5 km with 72 stations at an estimated cost of ₹2,806 crore, connecting key locations such as Majiwada, Viviana Mall, Manpada, Hiranandani Estate, Kasarvadavali, Teen Hath Naka and Shastri Nagar.

Story continues below this ad

In Mira-Bhayandar, a 32.5-km network with 29 stations is estimated to cost ₹2,256 crore, linking Mira Road, Bhayandar, Kashimira, Golden Nest Circle, Shanti Park, Kanakia and other residential clusters.

The first phase covering around 12–13 km in each city is tentatively targeted for rollout by 2028, as per the consultant’s plan.

Officials said the system is being positioned as a solution to last-mile connectivity gaps, with pod taxis offering automated, point-to-point travel without intermediate stops.

MMRDA Commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee said the proposals are currently under consideration at multiple urban local bodies. “The plans are under consideration at the Thane Municipal Corporation, Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation, and the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation,” he said.

Interest from private players is also gathering pace. Futran Podcars, one of the companies exploring participation, recently demonstrated its technology to Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik and MMRDA officials.

Story continues below this ad

“Our PRT are ESSPODS, standing in for elevated suspended self-steering pods. Each podcar has a capacity of 16 to 20 people, with 8 passengers sitting and the others standing. The podcar can travel at a speed of 60 to 70kmph, allowing for a capacity of 17,000+ people per hour in each direction. We are looking forward to the bidding process beginning soon,” said Asit Sharma, senior vice-president at the company. He added that a tentative cost to passenger would be around Rs 8-10 per km.

The technology, originally used in mining haulage in South Africa, has been adapted for urban passenger transport and is currently being tested on a pilot track near Vadodara. Once approved by the municipal corporations, the MMRDA will take up execution and begin the tendering process.

Work commences in BKC

Work on Mumbai’s first pod taxi project, planned in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), has already commenced which will introduce a driverless personal rapid transit system designed for short, point-to-point urban travel. The ₹1,016-crore project envisions an 8.85-km elevated network with 22 stations across the business district, where small automated pods carrying up to six passengers will run at intervals of 15–30 seconds.

Built on narrow guideways supported by slim pillars to minimise road disruption, the system is aimed at easing last-mile congestion in BKC, which sees 4–6 lakh daily commuters. With a top speed of 40 kmph and a proposed fare of around ₹21 per km, the pods are expected to function as a quick, on-demand alternative to autos and taxis. The project, to be developed on a public-private partnership model and operated by Sai Green Mobility, is targeted for completion by 2031.