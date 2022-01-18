After BJP, MNS alleges fraud in BMC’s tab procurement process

AFTER THE BJP alleged corruption in the tender process for the procurement of tabs for civic schools, the MNS has also jumped in to corner the Shiv Sena on the issue.

The party has made allegations against the tendering process of tab procurement, saying that tender conditions were changed six times before a company was finalised. The BMC will procure 19,401 tablet computers for Class 10 students at a cost of Rs 39 crore.

“Those who got the contract of tabs are very close to the Shiv Sena. The BMC will spend Rs 39 crore on the procurement, which is an inflated amount. A proposal was passed in the Standing Committee meeting two days ago. That means students will get the tabs now when the academic year is close to its end,” said Sandeep Deshpande, general secretary, MNS, at a press conference on Monday.

Earlier, BJP had alleged corruption in tab procurement. The party had alleged that last Friday, its members wanted to speak in the Standing Committee when the proposal was tabled for approval but the Sena did not allow it.