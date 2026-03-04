After Badlapur bus molestation case, Maharashtra seeks safety compliance reports from all schools

The education department’s circular mandates schools to provide details of safety audits, CCTV surveillance, availability of separate toilets for girls, background checks of staff, and appointment of nodal officers to handle safety-related issues, including cyber security.
THE MAHARASHTRA School Education Department has directed schools across the state to submit detailed reports on student safety measures. The circular, issued on February 26 by the directors of primary and secondary education, seeks comprehensive information on action taken in past cases, status of complaint boxes on school premises, compliance with the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act, formation of Internal Complaints Committees (ICC), and awareness initiatives related to child protection.
“The idea is to ensure a thorough compliance with various student safety measures issued from time to time,” a senior official from the School Education Department said.
The circular was issued on the same day when a Class VI student was molested by a Badlapur-based private bus driver. The accused was booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Police found that the bus, which was privately operated and not owned by the school, lacked mandatory CCTV cameras and did not have a woman attendant on board.
The directive follows a meeting earlier this month between the Maharashtra State Women’s Commission and the Commissioner of Education to review student safety mechanisms. Officials said the information gathered will be assessed to identify compliance gaps and strengthen child protection protocols.
Following the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Gore convened a meeting of principals from 120 schools in Badlapur, directing them to ensure that all school buses including those hired from private operators have attendants and that drivers undergo proper background verification. The Regional Transport Office (RTO) has also been asked to inspect school buses and take action, including suspension of licences, if norms are violated.
The education department’s circular mandates schools to provide details of safety audits, CCTV surveillance, availability of separate toilets for girls, background checks of staff, and appointment of nodal officers to handle safety-related issues, including cyber security.
Schools have also been asked to confirm whether they have prominently displayed information about the She-Box portal to facilitate complaints of sexual harassment. District-level officials have been instructed to verify the formation and functioning of Sakhi Savitri Committees, which are tasked with ensuring student safety, and to submit separate reports on unauthorised schools operating without requisite permissions.
