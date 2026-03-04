After Badlapur bus molestation case, Maharashtra seeks safety compliance reports from all schools

The education department’s circular mandates schools to provide details of safety audits, CCTV surveillance, availability of separate toilets for girls, background checks of staff, and appointment of nodal officers to handle safety-related issues, including cyber security.

THE MAHARASHTRA School Education Department has directed schools across the state to submit detailed reports on student safety measures. The circular, issued on February 26 by the directors of primary and secondary education, seeks comprehensive information on action taken in past cases, status of complaint boxes on school premises, compliance with the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act, formation of Internal Complaints Committees (ICC), and awareness initiatives related to child protection.

“The idea is to ensure a thorough compliance with various student safety measures issued from time to time,” a senior official from the School Education Department said.

The circular was issued on the same day when a Class VI student was molested by a Badlapur-based private bus driver. The accused was booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Police found that the bus, which was privately operated and not owned by the school, lacked mandatory CCTV cameras and did not have a woman attendant on board.