Waste-to-energy plant at Deonar: After backing proposal to change contractor, BJP makes a U-turn

Days after BMC’s standing committee approved awarding the contract for a waste-to-energy plant at Deonar dumping ground to the second highest bidder after corporators alleged wrongdoing in the award of contract, BJP corporators made a U-turn on Thursday. They demanded cancellation of the contract altogether. They alleged that if not cancelled, it would cause a loss of Rs 173 crore to the civic body.

The Shiv Sena, however, slammed the BJP saying that the proposal was pending with the standing committee for weeks and the day it was cleared, all BJP corporators supported it unanimously.

BJP group leader in the BMC and MP Manoj Kotak along with city BJP president Mangal Prabhat Lodha met Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi demanding its cancellation. Kotak has also written to Mayor Kishori Pednekar and Pardeshi saying that giving the contract to the second highest bidder will result in losses of Rs 173 crore. “Sena with the help of the Congress rejected Chennai MSW Pvt Ltd, which had bagged the contract, and directed the BMC to give it to Suez Environment India Ltd. This will cause losses of crores,” Kotak said.

The BJP also demanded that the project should be executed on public-private partnership (PPP). “The BMC should cancel the tender and invite fresh tenders. The project was first planned on a PPP basis. The standing committee’s decision will put a financial burden on the civic body,” BJP spokesperson Bhalchandra Shirsat said.

Standing committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav said, “Why has the BJP woken up now? The proposal was pending with the committee for the last three weeks. Why did the BJP not oppose it?”

