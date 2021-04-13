After arrest by NIA, Kazi suspended by Mumbai Police

MUMBAI Police on Monday suspended Assistant Police Inspector Riyaz Kazi, a day after he was arrested by the NIA in connection with the Ambani security scare case.

Kazi, formerly posted at the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), reported to suspended API Sachin Waze and is alleged to have helped Waze destroy evidence linking him to the bomb scare case. Waze, who was earlier arrested by the NIA, was also suspended by the Mumbai Police.

NIA IG Anil Shukla, who was heading the NIA team investigating the case, was repatriated to his parent AGMUT cadre after his deputation with the NIA came to an end. A replacement is likely to be announced within the next few days.

Earlier on Tuesday, an order issued by Additional Commissioner of Police (Local Arms) Virendra Mishra stated that Kazi had been suspended. He was also asked to report to LA – where he had been transferred after his name cropped up in the investigation – and has been asked to report there every week as per the order.

Sources said that so far during the probe they have found that Kazi was instrumental in destroying evidence that linked Waze to the case. “He also procured the petrol found in a car used by Waze and a hammer that was used to destroy evidence. We are checking if his role was limited to destruction of evidence or if he has a greater role in the crime,” a source said.

Kazi had been called for questioning for several days by the NIA soon after Waze’s arrest. There is also a probability that Kazi could be made an approver in the case.

Kazi was the fourth person to be arrested in the case by the NIA after Waze, Vinayak Shinde and Naresh Gaur. The last two had been arrested by the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad initially before the NIA also took over the case of the death of Mansukh Hiran, who had been using the Scorpio car that was kept outside the Ambani residence with gelatin sticks. The NIA has combined the Hiran death and Ambani terror scare cases.