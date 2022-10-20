scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022

After Ajit Pawar’s letter, CM tells admin to ensure help for farmers hit by heavy rain

On Wednesday, Pawar had submitted a letter to the CM, demanding announcement of wet drought in the state and provision of aid beyond the criteria of State Disaster Response Fund and National Disaster Response Fund.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday directed district administrations to conduct panchnamas on the damage caused by incessant rain in many parts of the state. Shinde’s order came hours after Leader of Opposition and NCP leader Ajit Pawar held a meeting with him, demanding announcement of ‘wet drought’ in the state.

“The state government has announced a relief package for farmers affected by incessant rain. However, the returning monsoon too has wreaked havoc in many parts of the state. Concerned district collectors must immediately conduct panchnamas and ensure help is provided to farmers,” said Shinde.

On Wednesday, Pawar had submitted a letter to the CM, demanding announcement of wet drought in the state and provision of aid beyond the criteria of State Disaster Response Fund and National Disaster Response Fund.

More from Mumbai

Meanwhile, NCP’s state unit president Jayant Patil said, “The government must immediately announce a relief package for farmers.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Uniform Civil Code’ or ‘J...Premium
UPSC Key-October 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Uniform Civil Code’ or ‘J...
Five challenges before Mallikarjun Kharge: Reimagining Congress to bridgi...Premium
Five challenges before Mallikarjun Kharge: Reimagining Congress to bridgi...
What explains Delhi’s love affair with palm trees?Premium
What explains Delhi’s love affair with palm trees?
‘The chances of nuclear use are minimal. Both Russia & Ukraine are we...Premium
‘The chances of nuclear use are minimal. Both Russia & Ukraine are we...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 20-10-2022 at 03:20:35 am
Next Story

Minister orders inquiry into ‘infiltration of Rohingya immigrants’

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 19: Latest News
Advertisement