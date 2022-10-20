After Ajit Pawar’s letter, CM tells admin to ensure help for farmers hit by heavy rain

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday directed district administrations to conduct panchnamas on the damage caused by incessant rain in many parts of the state. Shinde’s order came hours after Leader of Opposition and NCP leader Ajit Pawar held a meeting with him, demanding announcement of ‘wet drought’ in the state.

“The state government has announced a relief package for farmers affected by incessant rain. However, the returning monsoon too has wreaked havoc in many parts of the state. Concerned district collectors must immediately conduct panchnamas and ensure help is provided to farmers,” said Shinde.

On Wednesday, Pawar had submitted a letter to the CM, demanding announcement of wet drought in the state and provision of aid beyond the criteria of State Disaster Response Fund and National Disaster Response Fund.

Meanwhile, NCP’s state unit president Jayant Patil said, “The government must immediately announce a relief package for farmers.”