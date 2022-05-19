After actor Ketaki Chitale, another held in Panvel for posting against NCP chief Sharad Pawar

The Panvel police have arrested a man for allegedly posting objectionable comments against the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar. The accused has been identified as Kiran Inamdar against whom an FIR was registered along with Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale, who was also arrested by the Thane police for posting similar content.

According to a police source, Ketaki Chitale had posted a defamatory post about Sharad Pawar on Facebook and a similar post was shared by Inamdar. A First Information Report was then registered at the Panvel city police station against him. However, he had been untraceable since then.

NCP workers had gheraoed in front of the police station Wednesday night when Inamdar was brought to the police station and women activists had even staged a protest. “Inamdar has been placed under arrest and he will be produced in the court,” said a police officer.

Chitale is currently under arrest and is in the custody of the Thane police for the alleged defamatory post against NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Multiple FIRs have been registered against her at different police stations in the state regarding the post.