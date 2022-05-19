scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 19, 2022

After actor Ketaki Chitale, another held in Panvel for posting against NCP chief Sharad Pawar

The accused has been identified as Kiran Inamdar against whom an FIR was registered along with Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale, who was also arrested by the Thane police for posting similar content.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
May 19, 2022 11:02:07 am
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar (File)

The Panvel police have arrested a man for allegedly posting objectionable comments against the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar. The accused has been identified as Kiran Inamdar against whom an FIR was registered along with Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale, who was also arrested by the Thane police for posting similar content.

According to a police source, Ketaki Chitale had posted a defamatory post about Sharad Pawar on Facebook and a similar post was shared by Inamdar. A First Information Report was then registered at the Panvel city police station against him. However, he had been untraceable since then.

NCP workers had gheraoed in front of the police station Wednesday night when Inamdar was brought to the police station and women activists had even staged a protest. “Inamdar has been placed under arrest and he will be produced in the court,” said a police officer.

More from Mumbai
https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Chitale is currently under arrest and is in the custody of the Thane police for the alleged defamatory post against NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Multiple FIRs have been registered against her at different police stations in the state regarding the post.

Best of Express Premium

Inflation up, FMCG firms hike rates, cut pack volume and weightPremium
Inflation up, FMCG firms hike rates, cut pack volume and weight
Explained: Lucknow’s Laxman connection, and a large mosque built in...Premium
Explained: Lucknow’s Laxman connection, and a large mosque built in...
‘Pigeon closes eyes as cat advances’: 1991 Lok Sabha, when Um...Premium
‘Pigeon closes eyes as cat advances’: 1991 Lok Sabha, when Um...
How Girish Karnad’s iconic plays have redefined Indian theatrePremium
How Girish Karnad’s iconic plays have redefined Indian theatre
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

EXPRESS OPINION

More Lifestyle

More Explained

More Entertainment

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

kangana ranaut, shilpa shetty, bhagyashree
Shilpa Shetty, Ananya Panday, Bhagyashree, Kangana Ranaut: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Photos

In pictures: Flamingos paint Navi Mumbai pink in large numbers

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

More Explained

EXPRESS OPINION

May 19: Latest News

Advertisement