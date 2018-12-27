After a warm week, 2018 to end on a cold note in Maharashtra

As north India reels under a cold wave, temperatures over Maharashtra are also expected to drop around December 28, according to the latest forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Over the last three to four days, both maximum and minimum temperatures recorded over most parts of the state were 2-3 degrees above normal.

“Along with the presence of an anti-cyclone system near south Maharashtra, the warming was mainly caused due to the moisture incursion brought in by westerly winds from the Arabian Sea. There were partially cloudy sky conditions, reported mainly during the afternoon and night over Pune and its neighbourhood, which added to the warm conditions. But, as the temperatures have attained their peak for this period, here on, we expect the temperatures to fall,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather at IMD, Pune.

The minimum temperature for Pune was 15.9 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and it is expected to drop marginally in the coming days.

Fresh western disturbances are likely to form around December 28 and associated cold conditions are likely to return, mainly over northern parts of Maharashtra. In the next 48 hours, night temperatures for the city would hover around 10 degrees to 11 degrees Celsius.

“Clear sky conditions would return again and there would be a slight drop in both the maximum and minimum temperatures over most parts of Maharashtra, mainly along the northern areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha and Konkan after December 28. This effect is likely to last till December 30 or even up to January 1. Cold wave conditions may be experienced in isolated pockets over these areas during the year-end,” added Kashyapi.

Some of the cities that experienced a warm day on Wednesday were Solapur ( 34.0 degrees Celsius), Ratnagiri (33.4 degrees Celsius), Satara ( 32.6 degrees Celsius), Pune 31.8 (degrees Celsius).