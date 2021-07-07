After a hiatus, Mumbai receives light showers; more in store over weekend

According to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) 48-hour forecast, Mumbai is likely to witness light to moderate rain with a possibility of occasional intense spells at isolated places. (File photo)

After a break, rainfall activity has picked up slightly in Mumbai with light to moderate showers recorded in the city and its suburbs over the last 24 hours until 8.30 am Wednesday. No rain, however, was recorded throughout Wednesday.

According to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) 48-hour forecast, Mumbai is likely to witness light to moderate rain with a possibility of occasional intense spells at isolated places.

As per the district forecast and warning, parts of Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha are also likely to witness thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places till Thursday.

Heavy rain at isolated places has been forecast for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad over the weekend. An orange alert, with heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places, has been issued for Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg on Saturday and Sunday.

In 24 hours, ending at 8.30 am Wednesday, IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded 17.9 mm of rain, taking the monthly tally to 7.8 mm rain against the average of 200 mm. Last year, in July, Mumbai was reeling under heavy rainfall.

The minimum temperature continued to remain above normal at 26.6 degrees Celsius while humidity remained relatively high at 74 per cent Wednesday that touche 60 per cent by evening. The maximum temperature also remained above normal. The IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 33.5 degrees Celsius, which is three degrees above normal.