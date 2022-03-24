After a few days of respite from heat, Mumbai sees sharp rise in maximum temperature

After recording below normal day temperatures this week, the maximum temperature in Mumbai recorded a steep rise on Wednesday. The maximum temperature recorded by the India Meteorological Department’s Santacruz observatory was 38.2 degrees Celsius, which was 5.4 degrees above normal. In 24 hours, the day temperature increased by five degrees in the city.

As the city had experienced heat wave conditions last week, the dip in day temperatures over the past few days had brought some respite.

The maximum temperatures recorded on Wednesday by the IMD Colaba observatory also touched 34.5 degrees Celsius, which was four degrees higher than the 30.5 degrees Celsius recorded a day before. The maximum temperatures recorded by IMD Colaba on Wednesday was almost 3 degrees Celsius above normal.

The IMD forecast for the next 24 hours has stated that maximum temperatures are expected to remain around the same range, 37 degrees Celsius, coupled with dry weather conditions. On Wednesday, meanwhile, the minimum temperatures recorded by the IMD Colaba and Santacruz observatories were 23.4 degrees Celsius and 22 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Last year, the highest recorded maximum temperature in March was 40.9 degrees Celsius on March 28. The all-time highest maximum temperature recorded in the city for the month of March has been 41.7 degrees Celsius, as recorded on March 28, 1956.