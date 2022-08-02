scorecardresearch
Monday, August 01, 2022

After a 15-day lull, rain likely to return to Mumbai this weekend

The IMD in its district forecast for next five days indicated only light to moderate rains for the city.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
August 2, 2022 1:47:08 am
In the past decade, the highest July rain was recorded in 2020, at 1,502.6 mm followed by 1,464.8 mm in 2019. (File Photo)

With the strengthening of low-level Westerlies over the west coast, the Konkan region including Mumbai is likely to get rain from August 5. For the past 15 days, the city has recorded no or very light rainfall. However, excess rain was recorded in July. From July 1, the IMD’s Santacruz observatory, which is representative of the city, has recorded 1,244.6 mm rain. The average rain for Mumbai in July was 919.9 mm.

In the past decade, the highest July rain was recorded in 2020, at 1,502.6 mm followed by 1,464.8 mm in 2019. With heavy downpour in Mumbai for first 13 days of July, rain in the month met the average of 919.9 mm rain on July 12 itself. This is also significant as June recorded below average rain at 292 mm against the 526.3 mm.

The IMD in its district forecast for next five days indicated only light to moderate rains for the city. With almost no rain in the city for a week, the maximum temperature is running above normal by two degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature on Monday was 31.7 degrees Celsius.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 02-08-2022 at 01:47:08 am

