After 5-yr delay, BEST begins disbursing Covid allowance to over 9,000 retired staff

After nearly five years of delay, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) has started disbursing Rs 29.22 crore in pending Covid-19 allowance to 9,077 retired employees.
The allowance was introduced in 2020 at Rs 300 per day for staff deployed on essential services during the Covid-19 lockdown, when BEST buses continued operating despite severe restrictions. While payments were made for the initial lockdown period, the benefit was discontinued after December 2020, leaving dues for subsequent months unpaid.
Union representatives say the latest payout, though welcome, is incomplete.
“After a delay of nearly five years, the Covid allowance has finally been released. However, gratuity payments for several employees are still pending, and around 1,500 to 2,000 workers are yet to receive the allowance,” said Shashank Rao.
The delay stemmed largely from BEST’s financial constraints. In August 2025, with support from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the undertaking released an earlier tranche of Rs 52 crore to about 19,400 employees. That payment was part of a total sanctioned outlay of Rs 78 crore, leaving a substantial balance pending until now.
A BEST official said the current disbursal is being carried out in phases and includes retired employees who had flagged delays in receiving post-retirement dues.
“Most beneficiaries have been covered, and the remaining cases are under process. We are also working to address other pending payments, including gratuity,” the official said.
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Despite the progress, officials have not specified a timeline for clearing the remaining dues. With a workforce of around 33,700, a section of employees is still awaiting either full or partial payment.
Naresh S is a Trainee Correspondent with The Indian Express, based out of Mumbai. A graduate of Xavier’s Institute of Communication (XIC), he has an avid interest in civic issues and policy-related domains. At present, he reports on the transport sector, covering suburban railways, BEST bus serives and aviation with a propensity for in-depth analyses and researched-focused reportage.
Core Coverage Areas:
Naresh reports on Mumbai’s urban mobility and public systems, with a focus on transport infrastructure, commuter safety, and policy execution. His reporting is research-driven and data-backed, aimed at explaining how large public systems function or fail, for everyday commuters.
Transport (Primary Beat):
His main beat is transport, covering Mumbai’s suburban railways and BEST bus services. His reportage in this domain spans detailed coverage of events like the Mumbra train accident and its safety implications, as well as follow-up reporting on long-standing gaps such as the delayed implementation of automatic doors on Mumbai local trains. He also tracks infrastructure projects, operational disruptions, and policy decisions affecting daily commuters, often through explainer-style stories.
Aviation (Secondary Beat):
Naresh also covers aviation and airport infrastructure, including reporting on the Navi Mumbai International Airport project. His aviation coverage has included the IndiGo flight disruptions in December 2025, focusing on passenger impact, regulatory response, and systemic issues within civil aviation operations. ... Read More