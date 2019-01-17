Mumbai: After 4 years, BMC to get 12-hectare plot in Ambernath

Four years after the state government proposed to allot 38.85 hectare of land in Ambernath to the civic body for a waste processing plant, the BMC is finally set to get 12.14 hectares.

The government had made the proposal after a major fire in the Deonar dumping ground in 2015. However, the civic body soon ran into opposition from local residents as the land is heavily encroached. The remaining 26.71 hectare has over 70 encroachments. “We will receive 30 acre of land within three weeks. The site will only be used for a processing plant… but not for dumping of garbage,” said Vijay Singhal, the additional municipal commissioner in charge of the solid waste management department.

The state government in November had informed the Bombay High Court that 12.14 hectares in Karavali village in Ambernath would be handed over to the BMC within three months and the remaining 26.71 hectare transferred within a year.