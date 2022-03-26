After 3 yr delay, BMC to expedite underground dustbin project

AFTER A delay of three years, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) plans to expedite the underground dustbin project.

An official from Solid Waste Management (SWM) department said that so far, 12 underground dustbins have been installed at seven locations. The BMC plans to install another 20 bins, each with a 240 litre capacity, across the city.

Started in 2019, the underground dustbin project has been delayed due to site issues. Back then, two dustbins were installed at Fort and Girgaon Chowpatty on a pilot basis, and the civic body announced that it will install more such bins. “There were several problems, such as shortage of land, the underground utilities. But now, we have identified 20 such locations where underground dustbins can be installed. The outbreak of Covid has also led to delay in the project,” an official from the SWM department said.

Mumbai generates about 6,000 metric tonne waste daily. Meanwhile, the civic body has also planned to deploy vehicles that will be used for household hazardous waste. This includes diapers, surgical items, and sanitary napkins.

Earlier, the BMC, under ‘Zero Garbage’ mission had eliminated garbage collection points.