After 3 days, city registers one Covid-19 death, 202 new cases

AFTER RECORDING no Covid-19 deaths for three consecutive days, Mumbai recorded one death due to the infection on Friday and 202 new cases.

On Thursday, out of the 34,863 tests conducted, 259 were detected with Covid-19. The test positivity rate (TPR) — the number of positive cases out of the total tests conducted stood at 0.74 per cent.

However, on Friday, the number of total tests increased to 37,700, the caseload dropped to 202 with a TPR of 0.53 per cent.

Of the total newly diagnosed patients, 26 required hospitalisations. The active Covid-19 cases in Mumbai has dropped to 1,780 Meanwhile, the state recorded 2,068 new cases with 15 deaths. Presently, only 1,139 patients are in institutional quarantine in Maharashtra.