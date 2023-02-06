After 14 years, BMC to revive STP projects at Rs 27,309 cr

The much-anticipated sewage treatment plant (STP) project of Mumbai is finally set to see the light of the day after 14 years. The project was first conceived in 2009 by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The idea of constructing STPs was first floated in 2002 during the erstwhile Congress regime, but it was only in 2009 when the project was solidified. The basic idea is to construct STPs in seven locations across the city, including – Worli, Dharavi, Bandra, Versova, Ghatkopar, Bhandup and Malad.

Being an island city, all household and commercial waste-water is currently discharged into the Arabian Sea and the creeks through drainage outfalls. These STPs will scientifically treat and recycle the waste-water by removing contaminants to make it useful for non-potable purposes. These seven STPs will be able to recycle 2,464 million litres of water (MLD) per day with Dharavi having the highest capacity of 418 MLD.

Earlier on January 19, PM Narendra Modi carried out a ground-breaking ceremony (bhoomi-poojan) for this project, and the BMC in its budget statement has stated that the work order for constructing and operating the plants has already been issued. This year a fund of Rs 2,792 crore has been allotted for this project, making it the highest ever allotment made for this project in a budget year. Last year, Rs 1,340 crore was allotted for this project and Rs 1,346 crore was allotted in 2021. Terming it a ‘historical achievement’, Iqbal Singh Chahal, municipal commissioner and state appointed administrator during his budget speech, said, “One of the biggest achievements of the civic body this year has been able to bring this project back on track. Once the seven STPs are fully operational, we will be able to bridge the gap of demand and supply of Mumbai’s water usage.”

“Mumbai gets 3,850 MLD of water regularly, and this STP will be able to recycle 2,464 MLD, which is 64% of the total water supplied. This will provide water that could be reused for non-potable services. This is a futuristic project that will give a premium boost to the city’s well-being,” Chahal said. He also said these plants will have an option of generating bio-gas from recycled waste. “A key feature of the STP project is that it will help us keep the city’s rivers, Mithi and Oshiwara, clean. We have taken up the river rejuvenation project and after the STPs are operational, water pollutants will be curbed down significantly,” Chahal said.

Civic officials said the primary cause of the project’s delay was getting environment clearances from state and Union ministry. Since the STPs will be constructed on marshy lands, mangrove patches and low-lying areas, many of them will require environmental clearances. The work order for this project was issued in May 2022, and the final cost of construction estimated at around Rs 25,998 crore. However, the current cost of this project, as mentioned in the budget, stands at Rs 27,309 crore.