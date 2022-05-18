After 11 years, court frames charges against Pune stud farm owner Hasan Ali Khan

OVER A decade after a case was filed against Pune stud farm owner Hasan Ali Khan on charges charges of money-laundering, a special court on Tuesday framed charges against him. Khan was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in 2011 and remained behind bars for over four years till he got bail in 2015.

On Tuesday, the court framed charges against Khan over a video conference, which he attended from Pune. The court considered Khan’s age, health and long pendency of the case, to allow the charges to be framed through video conference. The charges, including sections of money laundering under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), were read out to him.

Khan pleaded not guilty to the charges. The court also allowed his lawyer, Prashant Patil, to sign the statement as Khan is bedridden and hospitalised. Patil also requested the court to expedite the trial stating that the case has been pending for a long time, causing hardship to his client.

Special Judge M G Deshpande directed the lawyer to go through the documents to expedite the trial. The court also directed the special public prosecutor Sanjana Sharma to provide copies to the accused. “ED shall note that long dates will not be kept in the matter, and they should bring their first witness as early as possible,” the court said.

Khan’s co-accused in the case, Kashinath Tapuriah, had passed away pending trial. Khan had approached the court seeking to expedite the trial. A petition was also filed by him before the Bombay High Court stating his medical condition and that may die without a fair trial.

A case was filed against Khan in 2007 and the chargesheet was filed in 2011. The draft charges in the case were submitted in 2018. Last month, the court issued a non-bailable warrant against Khan after he failed to remain present for multiple hearings.

A case was filed against Khan by the ED based on an investigation by the Income Tax department, which claimed that his income was Rs 1.1 lakh crore, and it was alleged that he had $8 billion in 2007 in the United Bank of Switzerland. It was subsequently claimed that the charge was made based on a letter written by the bank to Khan, which was later alleged to be forged. In his petition in the High Court, Khan had claimed that there was no evidence against him to frame charges.