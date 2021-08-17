Afghan students of IIT-Bombay seek help for visa to return to India

Students from Afghanistan who are pursuing courses at IIT Bombay have sought help from the institute to arrange for their visas so that they can come back to India to continue studies. IIT Bombay authorities have taken up the matter with the Education Ministry and Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).

In a Facebook post, IIT Bombay Director Subhasis Chaudhuri said, “We offered admission to quite a few students from Afghanistan in the masters program this year under scholarships from ICCR. Because of online instructions, they were participating in the class from home.

However, due to rapidly deteriorating conditions in their homeland, they wanted to come out of their country and join the hostels in the campus. Although we have approved their request to come to the campus as a special case, we are not sure how late it is for them to pursue their dreams. We hope that they are all safe and can join us soon.”

Speaking to The Indian Express, Chaudhuri said, “In the past few days we received emails from four- five students. They requested us to help them arrange their visa. We took up the issue with ICCR and the Education Ministry. But it seems it’s too late. It’s very unfortunate. But we are hoping for the best.”

Nine students from Afghanistan are pursuing Masters from IIT-Bombay from this year, while two others joined Masters last year. Most of them are pursuing M.Tech. Two of them are staying in IIT Bombay campus. The other nine want to return to India.

“Hopefully they will be able to complete their studies. We are trying our best to help them return to India,” said Amit Agrawal, Professor, Dean, International relations. A scholarship programme for Afghan students was started by ICCR at IIT Bombay a few years ago.