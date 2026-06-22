Appearing for the NGO, senior advocate Venkatesh Dhond and advocate Ronita Bhattacharya-Bector argued that construction work has already commenced and that mangrove felling began in March 2026. (File image)
NGO Vanashakti has moved the Bombay High Court alleging non-compliance with mandatory afforestation requirements linked to the felling of mangroves for the proposed Versova-Bhayandar Coastal Road project.
On December 12, 2025, the High Court permitted the felling of 45,675 mangroves for the project, citing “demonstrably required public interest”.
In its interim application, Vanashakti stated that it does not seek cancellation of the project or wish to obstruct its execution. Instead, it has sought compliance with the afforestation process, which was required to be undertaken before, or simultaneously with, the felling of mangroves.
The NGO argued that afforestation must be carried out to “meaningfully restore ecological balance in the very regions that suffer degradation, rather than in distant areas, where the environmental impact is negligible”.
A bench headed by then Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar, now a judge of the Supreme Court, had allowed a plea by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) seeking clearance for the construction of the 26.32-km coastal road project. Estimated to cost Rs 18,263 crore, the project aims to reduce travel time and distance between Versova and Bhayandar and will have a total length of 33.4 km, including interchanges, connectors and ancillary structures.
The project is slated for completion by March 2029. The net affected area is nearly 84 hectares. According to the BMC, 8.24 hectares containing around 9,000 mangroves will be permanently diverted or destroyed, while 68.55 hectares of mangrove forest area comprising 36,675 mangroves are proposed to be restored after construction.
The High Court had been informed that 1,37,025 mangrove saplings—three times the number of mangroves to be felled—would be planted and maintained through the Mangrove Cell over 30 hectares of degraded mangrove forest land in Bhayandar village in Palghar district, along with chain-link fencing and other protective measures.
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In March this year, the Supreme Court declined to interfere with the High Court’s order and disposed of Vanashakti’s appeal.
Appearing for the NGO, senior advocate Venkatesh Dhond and advocate Ronita Bhattacharya-Bector argued that construction work has already commenced and that mangrove felling began in March 2026.
“The consequential tree felling that commenced in March 2026 demonstrates that the statutory safeguards, ecological conditions and judicial directions forming the basis of the order have been rendered nugatory,” the plea stated.
The NGO alleged that afforestation obligations had not been complied with before the commencement of felling and claimed that the BMC was unwilling to place complete afforestation data before the court. It has sought directions to the civic body to demonstrate strict compliance with the conditions before any further mangrove felling is allowed.
“While tree cutting is going on in full swing, our complaint is that the afforestation is only lip service,” Dhond argued before the court. He further submitted that while the Forest Department’s website states that mangroves have been transplanted at Bhayandar, the ground reality appears different.
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“But when you go there, forget fresh mangroves for this season, even the earlier transplants are dying. This has to be addressed before the rains really set in; otherwise, the directions on compulsory afforestation will continue to be ignored. The conditions must be honoured by the authorities in letter and spirit,” Dhond argued.
The High Court has posted the matter for hearing on June 24.
Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions.
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Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage.
Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in:
Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include:
Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes).
Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty).
Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict.
Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability.
Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges.
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