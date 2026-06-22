Afforestation only ‘lip service’, NGO tells HC in challenge over Versova-Bhayandar coastal road mangrove felling

Appearing for the NGO, senior advocate Venkatesh Dhond and advocate Ronita Bhattacharya-Bector argued that construction work has already commenced and that mangrove felling began in March 2026. (File image)

NGO Vanashakti has moved the Bombay High Court alleging non-compliance with mandatory afforestation requirements linked to the felling of mangroves for the proposed Versova-Bhayandar Coastal Road project.

On December 12, 2025, the High Court permitted the felling of 45,675 mangroves for the project, citing “demonstrably required public interest”.

In its interim application, Vanashakti stated that it does not seek cancellation of the project or wish to obstruct its execution. Instead, it has sought compliance with the afforestation process, which was required to be undertaken before, or simultaneously with, the felling of mangroves.

The NGO argued that afforestation must be carried out to “meaningfully restore ecological balance in the very regions that suffer degradation, rather than in distant areas, where the environmental impact is negligible”.