Maharashtra: AEML conducts raids over Rs 1.2-crore power bill dues

AEML has disconnected unauthorised supply, disconnected supply to defaulters and removed meters of all those who have not paid their bills, and filed cases against these defaulters and those who indulged in power theft. (Representational)

A team from Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd’s (AEML) Mira Bhayandar division and personnel from the Kashimira police station conducted raids on Thursday and Friday at Patel Compound in Kashi village, Kashimira, over dues of around Rs 1.2 crore by consumers.

Power supply was disconnected and five cases of electricity theft registered under relevant sections of the Electricity Act, 2003. The dues date back to almost two decades.

The AEML spokesperson said, “Despite multiple notices, few consumers in the area were regular defaulters. They were disrupting the law and order situation during the recovery of the outstanding electricity dues. Disconnection of supply of such consumers with the support of police was necessary to protect the interest of other consumers.”

Action on such defaulting consumers had been initiated in the past also and supply was disconnected. The last disconnection drive was executed in July 2019 with the help from police.

AEML has disconnected unauthorised supply, disconnected supply to defaulters and removed meters of all those who have not paid their bills, and filed cases against these defaulters and those who indulged in power theft.