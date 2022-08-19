Adventure sports tag for Dahi Handi events

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday announced in the state Assembly that Dahi Handi will now be considered an adventure sport.

Dahi Handi – organised to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna – is a popular festival in which a human pyramid is formed to break an earthen pot, hanging mid-air, filled with curd. The adventure sport tag will allow young participants (govindas) in Dahi Handi events to apply for government jobs under the sports quota.

Speaking in the Assembly, Shinde said, “The Maharashtra government has decided to recognise the formation of human towers, a part of Dahi Handi celebration, as an adventure game. With this recognition, the players will become eligible for government jobs under 5 per cent sports quota.”

Also, the state will organise pro-Govinda games to popularise it, he added. Prize money for the same will be paid by the government.

Govindas or their families will be provided with compensation in case of fatal or other injuries suffered by the players during the formation of human pyramids, Shinde said on the eve of the festival, which will be celebrated without any restriction this year.

He added that for this year’s festival, if a govinda dies during the formation of a human pyramid, the kin would get Rs 10 lakh as compensation from the state. While those who sustain serious injuries would get Rs 7 lakh, one who fractures a body part would receive Rs 5 lakh as compensation.

Shinde further said the state would bear the cost of treatment of govindas. The money will be paid from the Chief Minister Relief Fund, according to a government resolution issued on Thursday evening. This is, however, applicable only for this year.

Sources said the government is considering bringing in an insurance scheme for the purpose. The scheme will, however, come with a number of conditions, including that the Dahi Handi event should have adequate permissions and the participants must be trained. Moreover, while no aid will be made available for reasons other than forming a human tower, no minor will be compensated, sources added.