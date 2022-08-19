scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 18, 2022

Adventure sports tag for Dahi Handi events

Players to become eligible for govt jobs under 5% sports quota; provision for relief in case of deaths, injuries

Eknath Shinde, dahi handi, Dahi Handi celebrations, Maharashtra government, Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsCM Eknath Shinde arrives at Vidhan Bhavan on Thursday. Amit Chakravarty

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday announced in the state Assembly that Dahi Handi will now be considered an adventure sport.

Dahi Handi – organised to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna – is a popular festival in which a human pyramid is formed to break an earthen pot, hanging mid-air, filled with curd. The adventure sport tag will allow young participants (govindas) in Dahi Handi events to apply for government jobs under the sports quota.

Speaking in the Assembly, Shinde said, “The Maharashtra government has decided to recognise the formation of human towers, a part of Dahi Handi celebration, as an adventure game. With this recognition, the players will become eligible for government jobs under 5 per cent sports quota.”

Also, the state will organise pro-Govinda games to popularise it, he added. Prize money for the same will be paid by the government.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Extrajudicial Speech’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-August 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Extrajudicial Speech’ or ‘...
Nitin Gadkari out, Devendra Fadnavis in: How Maharashtra leaders are read...Premium
Nitin Gadkari out, Devendra Fadnavis in: How Maharashtra leaders are read...
Dehlavi To Rushdie, how Salman Rushdie’s father ‘invented&#82...Premium
Dehlavi To Rushdie, how Salman Rushdie’s father ‘invented&#82...
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Govindas or their families will be provided with compensation in case of fatal or other injuries suffered by the players during the formation of human pyramids, Shinde said on the eve of the festival, which will be celebrated without any restriction this year.

He added that for this year’s festival, if a govinda dies during the formation of a human pyramid, the kin would get Rs 10 lakh as compensation from the state. While those who sustain serious injuries would get Rs 7 lakh, one who fractures a body part would receive Rs 5 lakh as compensation.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Advertisement

Shinde further said the state would bear the cost of treatment of govindas. The money will be paid from the Chief Minister Relief Fund, according to a government resolution issued on Thursday evening. This is, however, applicable only for this year.

More from Mumbai

Sources said the government is considering bringing in an insurance scheme for the purpose. The scheme will, however, come with a number of conditions, including that the Dahi Handi event should have adequate permissions and the participants must be trained. Moreover, while no aid will be made available for reasons other than forming a human tower, no minor will be compensated, sources added.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 19-08-2022 at 12:57:02 am
Next Story

Dahi Handi returns today after 2 yrs; overwhelming response, say organisers

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Thiruchitrambalam movie review: Dhanush, Nithya Menen's rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind

2

'Wanted to kill Janhvi Kapoor when she pulled her hair into an updo on Koffee With Karan': Hairstylist Amit Thakur

3

Centre blocks 7 Indian, 1 Pakistani YouTube channels for promoting 'fake anti-India content'

4

Civic Chandran bail: Highly unbelievable he will touch (her) knowing she is member of Scheduled Caste, says Kerala court

5

Jimmy Fallon and Demi Lovato’s take on Sidharth Malhotra-Katrina Kaif’s Kala Chashma leaves fans impressed. Watch video

Featured Stories

Chinese ship at Hambantota calls for New Delhi to look closely at its mar...
Chinese ship at Hambantota calls for New Delhi to look closely at its mar...
AAP's opposition to Rohingya settlement shows a parochial party, unfit to...
AAP's opposition to Rohingya settlement shows a parochial party, unfit to...
Explained: The controversy around the video of Finland PM Sanna Marin par...
Explained: The controversy around the video of Finland PM Sanna Marin par...
Explained: How scientists are planning to 'resurrect' the extinct Tasmani...
Explained: How scientists are planning to 'resurrect' the extinct Tasmani...
Amid row over new voters, J&K admn says over 22 lakh are first-time v...
Amid row over new voters, J&K admn says over 22 lakh are first-time v...
Newsmaker | Civic Chandran: Radical Left thinker and CPM critic, now at c...
Newsmaker | Civic Chandran: Radical Left thinker and CPM critic, now at c...
The controversy around the video of Finland PM partying
Explained

The controversy around the video of Finland PM partying

Chinese ship at Hambantota calls for India to look closely at its maritime strategy
Opinion

Chinese ship at Hambantota calls for India to look closely at its maritime strategy

Vijayvargiya likens Nitish to 'foreign women who change boyfriends any time'

Vijayvargiya likens Nitish to 'foreign women who change boyfriends any time'

How scientists are planning to 'resurrect' extinct Tasmanian Tiger
Explained

How scientists are planning to 'resurrect' extinct Tasmanian Tiger

Justice Santosh Hegde: 'The truth is no party wants Lokayukta to function effectively'

Justice Santosh Hegde: 'The truth is no party wants Lokayukta to function effectively'

Why you should read ‘Extrajudicial Speech’ or ‘Growth vs Development’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Extrajudicial Speech’ or ‘Growth vs Development’

Premium
Potentially tasked with protecting PM, what are Mudhol hounds?
Explained

Potentially tasked with protecting PM, what are Mudhol hounds?

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 18: Latest News
Advertisement