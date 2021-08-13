Adult films case: Mumbai court denies bail to Gehana Vasisht, says allegations serious

Rejecting the anticipatory bail of actor Gehana Vasisht on Thursday, a sessions court in Mumbai said her custodial interrogation was required as she faces serious allegations of forcing a 21-year-old woman to do objectionable scenes in adult films.

The property cell of the Mumbai police crime branch had submitted that Vasisht, in her capacity as director of these films, had asked the victim to work with a web series.

At a bungalow in Madh, she was told that the series will be released on the Hotshots app owned by businessman Raj Kundra. It was claimed that while the victim refused to do any kissing scenes, her juice was spiked and obscene scenes were shot. Subsequently, the victim said that she had objected to the scene and was told it would be edited out of the film but when the series was released in November 2020, it was retained.

“These are all very serious allegations which need to be investigated. There are no reasonable grounds to grant anticipatory bail to the applicant,” the court said. The police had claimed that Vasisht had been involved in preparing and publishing obscene videos for a long time. Vasisht, in her defence, had said that she was arrested in a similar case in February and granted bail in June. She added that there cannot be multiple FIRs related to the same incident.