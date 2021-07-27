Adult film case: Raj Kundra in judicial custody for two weeks

Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police last Monday along with the IT head of his company Ryan Thorpe in connection with making pornographic content available through mobile apps. (Express Photo)

After spending a week in police custody, businessman Raj Kundra, arrested in a pornographic films case, was sent in judicial custody for two weeks on Tuesday. However, Kundra has moved a bail plea which will be heard on Wednesday.

Kundra was “actually running” the mobile application which streamed these videos, overseeing the content as well financial dealings, Mumbai Police said on Tuesday.

The Mumbai Police crime branch has roped in financial auditors and technical experts to assist in the investigation into the porn racket case in connection with which Kundra was arrested last week. Several monetary transactions linked to the case, the police said, have been traced to the account of Kundra.

The police are hoping financial auditors will be able to track the money flow leading to and from Kundra’s account, who they believe was one of the main accused involved in the day-to-day operations of the app Hotshots, where the pornographic content was uploaded.

Police have also roped in technical experts as they believe a majority of the pornographic content was deleted from the servers of the Viaan Industries, owned by Kundra.

So far, police have recorded the statements of some of the nine accused who were arrested in connection with the case in February this year. An officer said there was not much clarity on the role of Kundra in February. “However, now some new information has come up during the interrogation of Kundra and Thorpe and, hence, we wanted to record the statements of some of these arrested accused again,” an officer added.

So far, 11 people have been arrested in the case. The statement of Kundra’s wife and actor Shilpa Shetty has also been recorded in connection with the case. on Sunday, the Mumbai Police said they were investigating whether businessman Raj Kundra has links to three to four other apps that streamed pornographic content.

Police said Kundra’s Mumbai-based company, Viaan Industries, was linked to the UK-based Kenrin Pvt Ltd, which has been under the police scanner since February this year, when they first registered an FIR in the case and arrested nine persons. According to police, Kenrin owned the ‘Hotshots’ phone application on which pornographic content was uploaded. Kenrin is a production company owned by Kundra’s brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi, who has also been named as a wanted accused in the case. Addressing the media, Joint CP (Crime) Milind Bharambe said the decision to arrest Kundra was taken on Monday after a police team searched the premises of Viaan Industries in Andheri (West). “In the search operation, our team found evidence of WhatsApp conversations, accounting sheets, e-mail and pornographic clips that clearly show that it was Kundra who was actually running the pornographic app ‘Hotshots’ through his company, Viaan Industries. Hence, we summoned him for questioning and decided to place him under arrest,” Bharambe said.

Police said Kundra’s name came up following the arrest of a co-accused, Umesh Kamat, who was working with Kenrin. In the remand note seeking Kundra’s custody, police said an analysis of Kamat’s laptop showed that e-mails sent to Bakshi had been copied to Kundra also.

Police said Kamat’s phone showed that Kundra had formed various WhatsApp groups for the app, named ‘HS Takedown’, ‘HS Operations’, ‘HS Account’. HS is suspected to be an abbreviation for the ‘Hotshots’ app. Kundra was the administrator of these groups.