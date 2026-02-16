Adopt Centre’s GeM portal for purchases at BMC schools, Gender Budget materials: Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam

Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam Monday demanded a complete overhaul of the civic body’s procurement system, urging the immediate adoption of the Centre’s e-Marketplace (GeM) portal for all school-related purchases and Gender Budget distributions.

The move is aimed at making the system more transparent and accountable and checking corruption and contract-driven decision-making. It is being seen as the first significant attempt to dismantle the long-standing corruption within the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

In his letter to Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde and BMC chief Bhushan Gagrani, Satam stated that for several years, the BMC has been distributing 27 different items, ranging from uniforms to stationery, free of cost to lakhs of students studying in municipal schools.