Adopt Centre’s GeM portal for purchases at BMC schools, Gender Budget materials: Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam Monday demanded a complete overhaul of the civic body’s procurement system, urging the immediate adoption of the Centre’s e-Marketplace (GeM) portal for all school-related purchases and Gender Budget distributions.
The move is aimed at making the system more transparent and accountable and checking corruption and contract-driven decision-making. It is being seen as the first significant attempt to dismantle the long-standing corruption within the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
In his letter to Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde and BMC chief Bhushan Gagrani, Satam stated that for several years, the BMC has been distributing 27 different items, ranging from uniforms to stationery, free of cost to lakhs of students studying in municipal schools.
“At present, these items are purchased through contractors. It has often been observed that these contractors procure goods from manufacturers and then sell them to the BMC at inflated prices,” said MLA Satam.
He demanded that the civic body adopt direct procurement of these 27 items from the Union government’s GeM portal. “BMC can also consider opting for direct benefit transfer (DBT) instead of distributing school supplies. The equivalent amount should be deposited directly into the bank accounts of students or their parents via DBT,” added Satam.
Satam further insisted that going forward, all procurement—including the 27 school items and materials distributed to women under the Gender Budget—should be made exclusively through the GeM portal.
“This move will lead to significant savings of public money, ensure transparency in procurement, and help curb corruption. Adopting this method of procurement will prevent the supply of goods to the BMC at inflated prices,” said Satam.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Hrithik Roshan's eye power was thought to be unchangeable, but after a decade, he trained his eye muscles and reduced his number by half. This phenomenon is not a magical reduction, but rather improved eye function and reduced visual stress. To reduce dependence on glasses, a detailed eye examination and modern treatment options are available.