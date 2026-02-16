Adopt Centre’s GeM portal for purchases at BMC schools, Gender Budget materials: Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam

BJP MLA Ameet Satam wrote to Mayor Ritu Tawde and BMC chief Bhushan Gagrani regarding purchases.

By: Express News Service
2 min readMumbaiFeb 16, 2026 06:21 PM IST
Ameet Satam BJPMumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam (File photo).
Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam Monday demanded a complete overhaul of the civic body’s procurement system, urging the immediate adoption of the Centre’s e-Marketplace (GeM) portal for all school-related purchases and Gender Budget distributions.

The move is aimed at making the system more transparent and accountable and checking corruption and contract-driven decision-making. It is being seen as the first significant attempt to dismantle the long-standing corruption within the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

In his letter to Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde and BMC chief Bhushan Gagrani, Satam stated that for several years, the BMC has been distributing 27 different items, ranging from uniforms to stationery, free of cost to lakhs of students studying in municipal schools.

“At present, these items are purchased through contractors. It has often been observed that these contractors procure goods from manufacturers and then sell them to the BMC at inflated prices,” said MLA Satam.

He demanded that the civic body adopt direct procurement of these 27 items from the Union government’s GeM portal. “BMC can also consider opting for direct benefit transfer (DBT) instead of distributing school supplies. The equivalent amount should be deposited directly into the bank accounts of students or their parents via DBT,” added Satam.

Satam further insisted that going forward, all procurement—including the 27 school items and materials distributed to women under the Gender Budget—should be made exclusively through the GeM portal.

“This move will lead to significant savings of public money, ensure transparency in procurement, and help curb corruption. Adopting this method of procurement will prevent the supply of goods to the BMC at inflated prices,” said Satam.

