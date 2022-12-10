Admission to BSc Nursing delayed further as second court case filed

Admission to BSc Nursing course in Maharashtra has been delayed further following a second court case over the eligibility criteria.

Now, Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has moved the Supreme Court (SC) against a recent order of the Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court (HC) allowing admission to BSc Nursing based only on Class XII marks. According to CET Cell’s notification, admission to BSc Nursing should be done through National Entrance cum Eligibility Test-Under Graduate (NEET-UG).

CET Cell filed a petition in SC last week, arguing that conducting BSc Nursing admissions based only on Class XII marks will lower the standards of education in Maharashtra.

“A circular issued by the Indian Nursing Council (INC), which states that NEET-UG is not mandatory for BSc Nursing admissions, suggested two options to the state. Admission based on marks obtained in Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English in Class XII or conduct an entrance exam, whichever is feasible. The HC committed a serious error of law by taking away the second option available to the state government,” the petition states.

“Since there is no separate entrance test for BSc Nursing, CET Cell had issued a notification that admissions will be done through NEET-UG,” it added. The petition also raised concern over opening the floodgates for admission following the change in criteria.

Earlier, Private Nursing School and College Management Association (PNSCMA) had moved the HC against CET Cell’s notification. NSCMA president Dr Balasaheb Pawar said, “It stated that candidates who have scored 50 percentile and above in NEET will be eligible. It was unfair to aspirants as until now candidates seeking admission to BSc Nursing were only expected to have appeared for NEET.”

The HC’s Aurangabad bench had ruled in favour of the association and directed CET Cell to conduct BSc Nursing admissions based on Class XII marks.

As admissions to 1,200 out of 6,030 seats were already confirmed in the first round of admissions held as per the CET Cell notification, the court directed that while these admissions will remain valid, the new criteria will apply for the remaining seats.