Sunday, Nov 27, 2022

Admission criteria for BSc Nursing course changed after Bombay High Court order

Considering that admissions to 1,200 out of 6,030 total seats in BSc Nursing have already been confirmed after the first round of admissions, the new criteria will be applicable for the remaining seats.

The change has been introduced amid the ongoing process following an order by the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court last week.

Eligibility criteria for admission to BSc Nursing course in Maharashtra has changed. Aspirants will now have to re-register with the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell with marks obtained in Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) in Class XII examinations.

The change has been introduced amid the ongoing process following an order by the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court last week stating that nursing admissions will now be on the basis of marks obtained by candidates in Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) in Class XII examinations; instead of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

The Private Nursing School and College Management Association (PNSCMA) had moved court against the CET Cell circular issued in June stating that admission to nursing courses be done on the basis of the qualifying criteria set by the Indian Nursing Council (INC).

Referring to this criterion issued by the INC in April this year, PNSCMA president Dr Balasaheb Pawar said, “It stated that states can either hold a 100-mark aptitude test for nursing admissions or admit candidates who have scored 50 percentile and above in NEET. While the former was not planned in Maharashtra, the latter was unfair to aspirants as until now candidates seeking admission to BSc Nursing were only expected to have appeared for the NEET.”

The association on Sunday held a counselling session for colleges and candidates regarding the changed process and appealed candidates to re-register for the admission.

First published on: 28-11-2022 at 05:10:31 am
