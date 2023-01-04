scorecardresearch
Adityanath to meet industry leaders in Mumbai

The Uttar Pradesh government is hosting its Global Investors Summit 2023 in Lucknow from February 10 to 12.

Yogi Adityanath is leading a road show that will begin in Mumbai and take place across nine cities. (File)
Adityanath to meet industry leaders in Mumbai
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be in Mumbai on Wednesday as part of his roadshow, during which he is meeting industry leaders. The chief minister will interact with major investors to boost economic development and growth in Uttar Pradesh during the two-day event.

The Uttar Pradesh government is hosting its Global Investors Summit 2023 in Lucknow from February 10 to 12. Yogi Adityanath is leading a road show that will begin in Mumbai and take place across nine cities.

“On Wednesday, the CM will interact with Maharashtra-based prominent UPites. He will also meet prominent persons from the film industry to discuss the ambitious film city project in Uttar Pradesh,” read a statement issued by the UP government.

On Thursday, Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to meet bankers and experts of fintech. This will be followed by a road show in Mumbai. He is likely to meet representatives of the Tata Group, Reliance Industries, Mahindra and Mahindra, Godrej, Aditya Birla, Piramal Enterprises, Parle Agro, JSW Group, Star and Disney Group.

He is also slated to meet representatives of Hinduja Group, Hindustan Unilever, Adani Group, Hiranandani Group, Torrent Power, Wockhard, Indian Merchant Chambers, Dhruva Enterprises, KKR Indian, Hinduja Group, Ever Stone Group, Hero Cycle, RPG Enterprises, L&T and Ramky Group of Industries, among others.

