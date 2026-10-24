Water, power, heat: Why Aaditya Thackeray wants Amazon’s AI data centre paused

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Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray has urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to keep the proposed Amazon data centre in Thane’s Balkum-Majiwada area on hold until a state-appointed expert committee submits its report on the impact of data centre projects.
In a letter to Fadnavis dated October 22, Thackeray also sought the inclusion of representatives of grassroots local organisations in the 17-member committee, headed by former Atomic Energy Commission chairman Dr Anil Kakodkar. He said the committee’s findings would provide an objective assessment of the project’s possible impact on Thane and its residents.
“Thane and Uran residents won’t have water supply on particular days, but the regime will keep supporting the builders and vested interests, and not stop the work on projects like the AI Data Centre that are detrimental to the city. I demand that data centre to put on hold considering the current scenario and e till the time the committee submits report,” he said.
The committee must submit its final report within three months of the government resolution constituting it. It will examine the impact of data centres on water and electricity supply, the environment, heat emissions, noise pollution and residents’ daily lives, and recommend measures for sustainable data centre development, including energy efficiency, water conservation and alternative cooling technologies.
In his letter, Thackeray asked the government to clarify its policy for data centres and AI data centres, the criteria for approving such projects, and the arrangements for their water and electricity use. He also sought details of safeguards for the environment and residents, the role of local self-government bodies, and provisions for citizen participation and transparency in approvals.
He flagged the potential impact of emissions from diesel generators, noise and heat released by the facility. In a social media post, he questioned why the facility was planned in a residential area and could not be shifted to an industrial one, alleging that residents’ concerns had not been adequately addressed.
Residents of Balkum, Majiwada and nearby areas have opposed the proposed Amazon Web Services facility over its electricity and water use, backup generators and environmental impact.
Amazon has said the facility will use closed-loop cooling and will not draw on the local potable water supply for cooling. It has also said the facility will get electricity through a dedicated high-voltage connection rather than the local network serving homes and businesses.