Water, power, heat: Why Aaditya Thackeray wants Amazon’s AI data centre paused

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray has urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to keep the proposed Amazon data centre in Thane’s Balkum-Majiwada area on hold until a state-appointed expert committee submits its report on the impact of data centre projects.

In a letter to Fadnavis dated October 22, Thackeray also sought the inclusion of representatives of grassroots local organisations in the 17-member committee, headed by former Atomic Energy Commission chairman Dr Anil Kakodkar. He said the committee’s findings would provide an objective assessment of the project’s possible impact on Thane and its residents.

“Thane and Uran residents won’t have water supply on particular days, but the regime will keep supporting the builders and vested interests, and not stop the work on projects like the AI Data Centre that are detrimental to the city. I demand that data centre to put on hold considering the current scenario and e till the time the committee submits report,” he said.