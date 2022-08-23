scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Actor Aditya Pancholi wants rape FIR quashed, Bombay HC seeks police response

Bombay High Court asks police to submit investigation progress report by September 19.

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Mumbai Police seeking its response to the plea filed by actor Aditya Pancholi seeking quashing of the first information report (FIR) registered against him in 2019 on allegations of rape.

A division bench of Justices N R Jamdar and N R Borkar was hearing Pancholi’s plea seeking to quash and set aside the FIR registered against him at Versova police station based on allegations by a Bollywood actor.

The complaint was filed by the actor’s sister in April 2019 and it said that Pancholi had abused, assaulted and exploited her sister a decade ago. The actor too had recorded her statement with the police, saying that Pancholi raped, assaulted and exploited her on several occasions and that at the time of these attacks, she was a minor. The actor also said that she had lodged complaints with the police back then but he was let off with a warning.

Pancholi and his wife Zarina Wahab had filed defamation cases against the actor and her sister earlier this year.

Pancholi was booked in June 2019 in the FIR filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code on charges including rape, causing hurt by means of poison, extortion, criminal intimidation etc.

In his plea filed through advocate Zoheb Shaikh and associates, and argued through advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, Pancholi said that despite three years since the FIR was registered, the Mumbai police had not filed a chargesheet in the case and the same suggested no progress in the investigation.

The petitioner submitted that if there is no evidence in the case, the ideal measure for the police was to file a B-summary (closure) report. “The case is pending since 2019 and my client is living in the stigma of the prosecution,” the petitioner argued. Pancholi also sought directions to the prosecution to inform him about the progress in the case.

The court issued notice to the police and the complainant and also sought a report on the progress in the investigation on the next hearing scheduled to be held on September 19.

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 03:26:09 pm
Retail inflation to ease to 4% in two years after peaking, says Shaktikanta Das

