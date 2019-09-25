Aditya Pancholi gets pre-arrest bail in rape, extortion case

ACTOR Aditya Pancholi was granted anticipatory bail by a special court Tuesday in connection with a case of rape and extortion filed by an actor. Pancholi was granted interim protection by the court earlier, pending the final hearing on his anticipatory bail plea.

Based on the woman’s complaint, Mumbai Police had filed a complaint on charges including rape, extortion, causing hurt by means of poison, wrongful confinement and criminal intimidation. The alleged incidents of sexual abuse took place between 2004 and 2009, the woman had said.

Pancholi’s lawyer, Prashant Patil, had said the allegations made in the complaint were vague and no explanation was given as to why the complaint was filed in 2019, long after the alleged incidents took place. He had also said the complaint was filed as an “afterthought” since a magistrate’s court in June issued process against her in a case of defamation filed by him. He had also submitted electronic evidence claiming it showed there was a money dispute between the woman and Pancholi, due to which the “false complaint” was filed.

The woman’s lawyer had claimed the delay was not material and there was prima facie proof to show Pancholi had committed the alleged offences.

The woman had claimed that when she came to Mumbai in 2004, she had met Pancholi, who is 22 years older than her. She said she had gone to a party where she had vertigo after consuming a drink. Pancholi allegedly took her in his car and raped her. She said he allegedly took photographs of her and blackmailed her for years while continuing to sexually and physically abuse her.