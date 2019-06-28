Mumbai: Aditya Pancholi booked for rape of actor

THE MUMBAI Police on Thursday registered an FIR against actor Aditya Pancholi on charges of raping a 36-year-old woman between 2004 and 2009.

Advertising

According to the complainant, also an actor, the 54-year-old actor allegedly drugged her before having sexual intercourse, took private photographs of her, threatened to publicise the photos, extorted money from her and also physically restrained her from approaching the police to get an FIR registered. No arrest has yet been made in the case.

Mumbai Police spokesperson DCP Manjunath Singe said that as per the complaint, between 2004 and 2009, Pancholi on several occasions drugged the complainant and had forceful intercourse with her. Without the woman’s knowledge, he took her photographs in a compromising position. He then threatened to circulate the same among her family and friends if she did not pay him, Singe added.

Pancholi then demanded Rs 1 crore from the woman as extortion money and received Rs 50 lakh. “When the woman wanted to approach the police, the accused locked her up in a room. Also, on occasions, he stopped her from taking an autorickshaw and threatened her physical harm if she went ahead to register a complaint,” Singe said.

Advertising

While the woman had lodged a complaint with the police last month, the police carried out a probe, following which an FIR was registered. Pancholi has been booked under sections 376 (rape), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence), 384 (extortion), 341(wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

An officer said: “We are trying to gather evidence against the accused. Since the incident had taken place a few years ago, it will be challenging to gather evidence. However, depending upon when we need him for custodial interrogation, we will arrest him.”

Last month, the complainant’s sister had sent an email to the Mumbai Police detailing the allegations against Pancholi. The police had then launched a preliminary probe into her complaint, while Pancholi had filed a case against the actor after denying the allegations.