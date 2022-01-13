Mumbai: FIR lodged as fake order ‘promotes’ 5 addl dist collector-rank officials to IAS

The Mumbai Police on Monday registered an FIR against unidentified persons for issuing a fake order that promoted five additional district collector-rank officials of the Maharashtra government to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

An official said that in January first week, a copy of the fake promotion order started doing the rounds on social media.

As per the fake order, Ramdas Khedkar, personal secretary to the state revenue minister, was promoted to the post of chief secretary (Revenue). Besides, Gadchiroli additional collector Unmesh Mahajan was promoted as Gondia collector; Thane Municipal Corporation additional commissioner Sanket Chavan was promoted as additional commissioner (A Grade), Amravati additional collector Manisha Waze was made additional municipal commissioner and Dhananjay Nikam, additional collector of Bhandara, was promoted as the collector of the district.

Following this, Joint Secretary Dr Madhav Veer filed a complaint with the police as the order was undersigned in his name. An officer said that what made the order suspicious was that while generally orders for promotion or transfer to the IAS are issued by the state general administration department, this order was issued by the revenue and forest department.

After taking cognisance of the complaint, the Marine Drive police registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to cheating and forgery. An officer said the police will take assistance from cyber police officials.

In another incident, a six-month-old list of transfers and promotions of superintendent-rank police officers went viral on social media earlier this week. Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil has said that an inquiry will be conducted to find out why the list was circulated now and if there was an ulterior motive to it.