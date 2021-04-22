Additional forces deployed in Mumbai police stations to help enforce curbs

Tasked with ensuring that Covid-related restrictions were followed, the Mumbai Police force received a booster on Wednesday after a thousand personnel from its local arms division were dispatched to its 90-odd police stations to enforce the new curbs that get effective from Thursday night.

In addition, Director General of Police Sanjay Pande said, three companies of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) have also been given to Mumbai Police. The force will be used as and when required by the local police, he added.

Confirming the development, Chaitanya S, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), operations, and Public Relations Officer for Mumbai Police, said, “We have stepped up our enforcement against violators and instructions have been given to all police stations to crack down on them.”

Elaborating on composition of the SRPF, a senior Mumbai police official said, “We have a total of 12 companies of SRPF in usual course. For Covid, we got three extra SRPF companies. Each company has three platoons, each of which has 30 personnel.”

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Government Railway Police (GRP) said that even though the crowds in local trains have dried up, the number of people looking to board outstation trains was swelling at the junctions under Central and Western Railways. Like last year, several thousands of migrants are trying to return to their hometowns due to the ongoing lockdown.

Quaiser Khalid, Railway police commissioner, said, “We are not allowing any passenger to enter the railway premises till they have a reserved train ticket for long distance train. I have asked my men to maintain a distance of six feet while checking their tickets. We have kept only one entry and exit point for passengers at the junctions and social distancing is being maintained.”