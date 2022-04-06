Additional commissioner to head probe against ED officials

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced that the special investigation team (SIT) formed to probe allegations of extortion levelled by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut against some officials of the Enforcement Directorate will be headed by Additional Commissioner of Crime Branch Viresh Prabhu.

Raut had alleged that some Enforcement Directorate officials were involved in an extortion racket with a person named Jitendra Navlani, claiming that they extorted over Rs 100 crore from builders and corporate houses in Mumbai.

Last month, Sena leader Arvind Bhosale had filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police regarding the same.

The case was marked to the Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police.

Later, it was announced that an SIT – comprising Economic Offences Wing, the Crime Branch and cyber police officers – will probe the matter.

Sources said that apart from ED officials, the role of some politicians too may crop up in the probe.

“Viresh Prabhu will head the probe. The decision over what action will be taken will be decided after a report is submitted,” Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said on Tuesday.