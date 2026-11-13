Qatar Airways, Air Arabia, others warn of diplomatic escalation over Adani’s Mumbai airport push

Gulf carriers affected by the proposed relocation of international flights from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) to the Adani Group-run Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) have threatened to escalate the matter diplomatically if their historical slots for the Summer Schedule 2027 are not restored.

In a communication to Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), which operates CSMIA, several affected airlines, including Qatar Airways, Riyadh Air, Air Arabia, Oman Air, Flynas and Saudi Arabian Airlines, have strongly objected to the denial of their established historical slots at CSMIA’s Terminal 2 (T2). Seeking restoration of these slots, the airlines have argued that any decision to reduce airport capacity cannot be taken unilaterally and must comply with the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s 2013 Slot Allocation Guidelines.