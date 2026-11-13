Qatar Airways, Air Arabia, others warn of diplomatic escalation over Adani’s Mumbai airport push

The standoff follows proposal to shift flights on 14 international routes to Navi Mumbai airport; Gulf airlines, including Qatar Airways, demand their historical Summer slots

Written by: Ishika Gupta
3 min readMumbaiNov 13, 2026 09:00 AM IST
Mumbai Airport Plan, Qatar Airways, Air Arabia, Gulf Carriers Warn of Diplomatic Escalation, Adani Group, Mumbai airport slots, Mumbai airport Gulf flights, Adani Mumbai airport, Mumbai airport Terminal 1 redevelopment, Navi Mumbai airport international flights, Summer 2027 schedule Mumbai airport, Mumbai to Dubai / Doha / Jeddah flights, UAE India airfares, Airline Operators Committee Mumbai, MIAL slot cut, Mumbai Airport, Adani Airports, Navi Mumbai International Airport, Gulf Airlines, Terminal 1 Redevelopment, Civil Aviation Ministry, IATA, Air India, IndiGo, Akasa Air, Mumbai NewsThe standoff between the airlines and the airport operator has also drawn political intervention. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has opposed the proposed relocation of international flights. (File photo)
AI Narration

Gulf carriers affected by the proposed relocation of international flights from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) to the Adani Group-run Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) have threatened to escalate the matter diplomatically if their historical slots for the Summer Schedule 2027 are not restored.

In a communication to Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), which operates CSMIA, several affected airlines, including Qatar Airways, Riyadh Air, Air Arabia, Oman Air, Flynas and Saudi Arabian Airlines, have strongly objected to the denial of their established historical slots at CSMIA’s Terminal 2 (T2). Seeking restoration of these slots, the airlines have argued that any decision to reduce airport capacity cannot be taken unilaterally and must comply with the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s 2013 Slot Allocation Guidelines.

The carriers have warned that they may approach aviation regulators and government authorities in their respective countries, raising the possibility of reciprocal action.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.
Also Read | ‘Unilateral’: Gulf airlines push back as Adani’s Mumbai airport denies 2027 slots

The dispute follows MIAL’s October 30 proposal to the Civil Aviation Ministry seeking approval for a destination-based relocation plan. Under the proposal, all airlines operating on 14 international routes, including routes on which Indian carriers have announced plans to shift some flights, would operate from a single airport, NMIA.

The affected routes include Jeddah, Dhaka, Kathmandu, Bahrain, Kuwait, Madinah, Riyadh, Muscat and Sharjah, among others. The proposal would require airlines operating these routes to shift their services to the new airport.

MIAL’s proposal stems from its requirement to reduce CSMIA’s annual passenger-handling capacity by five million to accommodate displaced passenger traffic during the redevelopment of Terminal 1B. The redevelopment, originally scheduled to begin in January 2027, was pushed to the end of March following discussions between MIAL and the Airline Operators Committee Mumbai. Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), which holds a controlling majority stake in MIAL, had previously maintained that the 60-year-old terminal required redevelopment over structural safety concerns.

The standoff between the airlines and the airport operator has also drawn political intervention. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has opposed the proposed relocation of international flights.

Story continues below this ad
Also Read | ‘Unilateral’: Gulf airlines push back as Adani’s Mumbai airport denies 2027 slots

In a letter to Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, Fadnavis proposed an alternative. “I have written to the Ministry to develop Terminal 1B, shift operations from 1A to 1B and then demolish the existing 1A,” he said.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Nov 13: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments