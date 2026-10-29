Adani’s Mumbai airport shift hits turbulence – Air France, Emirates refuse to give in

After facing pushback from Indian airlines, it is now foreign airlines that are yet to agree to move their international operations from Mumbai airport’s Terminal 2 (T2) to Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), leaving the Adani Group-owned Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) short of its target with its November 3 deadline for transition plans days away.

MIAL wants to move five million annual passengers out of the existing airport by the end of March 2027 to make way for the redevelopment of Terminal 1B. Indian carriers Akasa Air, IndiGo and the Air India Group have already finalised plans to shift their international operations to NMIA, with the earliest moves scheduled from December 2026. Those shifts account for three million annual passengers, leaving MIAL two million short.