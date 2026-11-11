Adani vs airlines turf war reaches CM: Fadnavis offers way out on 14 routes

For days, Adani Group’s plan to shift 14 international routes from Mumbai airport to Navi Mumbai airport has pitted it against some of the world’s biggest airlines. Now, the Maharashtra chief minister has stepped in.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has written to Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, suggesting that Mumbai airport’s Terminal 1 be rebuilt in phases, not shut at once, an alternative to the Adani-run operator’s plan to temporarily move flights to 14 international destinations, including Doha, Jeddah, Dhaka and Kathmandu, to the new Navi Mumbai airport, about 40 km away, from March 2027.

In a letter to the Union Civil Aviation Minister, Devendra Fadnavis said, “I have written to the Ministry to develop Terminal 1B, shift operations from 1A to 1B and then demolish the existing 1A.”